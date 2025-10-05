Did Bishnu Prasad Rabha Tell His Son to Join RSS?

A recent remark by Prithviraj Rabha, son of Assam’s legendary cultural and social figure and a communist, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, has sparked widespread debate and criticism across the state. Prithviraj, an AGP legislator from the Tezpur constituency, made the comments during an event in Tezpur commemorating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Nehru Maidan.

Speaking at the event, Prithviraj said, “I remember when I studied at Tezpur Academy School, our teacher Narendra Dev Shastri, in whose honour the RSS has organised this remembrance stage today, used to conduct RSS shakhas in front of the school in the evenings. My father, the great teacher Bishnu Prasad Rabha, used to repeatedly tell me that Narendra would conduct RSS exercises and show sticks, but I should still take the lessons. I would leave my books, eat, and rush back to learn from the RSS. Today, I thank everyone for inviting me to this event after so many years.”

Critics and political observers have interpreted this statement as politically motivated, suggesting that Prithviraj is using his father’s legacy to gain political advantage.

The comment has drawn particular ire, given the ongoing mourning for Zubeen Garg, who revered Bishnu Prasad Rabha as a guiding cultural figure. Many believe that Prithviraj’s remarks diminish the stature of Bishnu Prasad Rabha, with discussions suggesting that the cultural icon has been deeply disrespected.

Meanwhile, Hemraj Rabha, another son of Bishnu Prasad Rabha, spoke to Asomiya Pratidin Digital, saying, “Bishnu Prasad Rabha was no fool. If anyone is exploiting him for political purposes, it is shameful and condemnable. Our father, who never accepted oppression and believed in revolutionary ideals, never supported communalism in any form. Prithviraj’s statements about attending RSS exercises at that time are misleading — he may have been attending lessons for academic purposes, but never for RSS training.”

Hemraj further questioned the authenticity of Prithviraj’s claims about his schooling and said that there is no evidence that he ever took part in RSS activities as described.

The controversy has triggered a heated discussion in Assam, with cultural and political circles debating whether Prithviraj Rabha’s statements reflect personal experience or political manoeuvring at the expense of his father’s legacy.

