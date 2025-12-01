Did Illegal Sand Mining Cause Erosion In Morigaon? Local Allege

Severe erosion by the Kapili River in Panikhaiti under East Dharamtul, Morigaon, has destroyed one house and damaged several others, forcing families to flee their homes.

While the river swallowed the area overnight, locals have now alleged that illegal and unchecked sand mining in the Kapili riverbed is the reason behind the sudden and intense erosion.

Residents claim heavy sand extraction has weakened the riverbanks, making them vulnerable to collapse.

In a locality where 16 families reside, most have dismantled their homes in fear of further erosion and abandoned the area.

The first house to be washed away belonged to Niyamoni Das.

The affected families have appealed to Minister Pijush Hazarika for urgent intervention, demanding both relief and strict action against unregulated sand mining operations in the river.

