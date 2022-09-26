Did Not Break Any Law: Assam CM on FIR Against Him

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed allegations by activists that he along with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev broke the wildlife protection law by entering the Kaziranga National Park for a night safari.

CM Sarma on Sunday said that there is no law that people cannot visit the national park at night.

Two activists have filed a police complaint against CM Sarma, the Sadhguru and state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah claiming they violated the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 when they entered the national park beyond the scheduled visit time on Saturday.

The activist alleged that the Act bans safari tours inside the national park after a scheduled time to protect the animals and keep their habitat relatively untouched.

Videos circulated on social media and local channels showed the Sadhguru driving an open safari SUV along with Sarma and Baruah.