IAF Trainee Cadet Dead, 6 Officers Charged with Murder

A total of six officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been charged with the murder of a trainee cadet in Bengaluru.

A Court of Inquiry has been initiated into the death of the cadet who was found hanging at the Air Force Technical College (AFTC).

The deceased has ben identified as Ankit Kumar Jha.

The charges against the IAF officers were slapped following a complaint by Jha’s brother, a police officer said in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka police, who had been investigating the case, suspected that Jha had died four to five days ago.

Based on his brother's complaint, the police registered a case against six police officers at Gangammana Gudi police station on September 24.

“The officers against whom the complaint was lodged have not been arrested but the IAF has assured us all assistance,” the officer said.

He added that they are waiting for the postmortem report to carry forward the investigation.