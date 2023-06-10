Jahnabi Phookan, Nominated For Inspiring Women In Travel (Asia) Awards

Jahnabi Phookan, of Jungle Travels from Assam, India, has been nominated for the highly prestigious Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) awards. The annual award ceremony is set to take place on June 24th at the Montien Surawong in Bangkok, Thailand.
The nominees, carefully selected across various categories, highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of women in the region's travel industry. In the category of Inspirational Entrepreneur, Jahnabi Phookan, May Wang, and Ha Lam emerged as the top contenders, all of whom have made significant contributions to the travel industry with their remarkable success stories.
Jahnabi Phookan’s nomination marks a significant milestone as the first Indian woman to be nominated in the Inspirational Entrepreneur category. Jahnabi expressed her gratitude for the nomination, acknowledging it as a tribute not only to herself but also to the entire North Eastern region, which she has tirelessly promoted for the past four decades. Her nomination exemplifies the transformative impact of women entrepreneurs in shaping the Asian travel landscape.
The IWTA awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 24th, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM at the Montien Hotel Surawong in Bangkok, Thailand. The event promises to bring together senior executives, industry professionals, and distinguished guests to celebrate and recognize the remarkable journeys and contributions of women in the Asian travel industry.
The Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) series remains committed to championing the critical role of women in the travel space, empowering and inspiring future generations to overcome barriers and achieve exceptional success in the industry.