Digboi Police Arrest Business Woman For Duping Job Aspirants

The Digboi police in Tinsukia district arrested a business woman for allegedly cheating job aspirants by opening a consultancy firm in the oil town.
The arrested fraudster has been identified as Abismita Changmai Hazarika, while, the police has also arrested her accomplice namely Mahendra Neog from Doomdooma for running the fake consultancy racket.
Both the culprits have been allegedly involved in duping the job aspirant on the pretext of providing them well paid jobs at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Oil India Limited (OIL).
It is also learnt that woman fraudster has raised lakhs of rupees in the name of Union petroleum minister.
According to reports, the victim family members’ gheraoed Abismita’s residence at Itavata locality in Digboi on Saturday and asked her to return back their money, however, the accused woman allegedly threatened them with dire consequences and abused them verbally.
Later, a complaint was lodged by the victim’s family members and accordingly two separate cases were registered against the culprits at Digboi police station.
It may be mentioned that the both the culprits have been arrested in case vide No. 99/2023 and 111/2023 under section 406/420/506/120(b)/386 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).