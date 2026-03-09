Dighalipukhuri–New Guwahati Flyover to Open Tomorrow

The Maharaja Prithu Flyover is set to open to the public Tomorrow. The elevated corridor connecting Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri is expected to significantly ease traffic pressure along one of the city’s busiest routes.

Stretching over approximately 5.5 kilometres, the flyover will become the longest in Assam once operational. Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 850 crore.

The new flyover will connect the eastern part of Guwahati at Noonmati with the central area of Dighalipukhuri, passing through important localities such as Ambari and Bamunimaidan. The corridor has been designed as a four-lane elevated road aimed at reducing congestion on ground-level roads that remain heavily crowded throughout the day.

The Construction of the bridge began toward the end of 2023, and the flyover was finished in roughly 18 months. The elevated structure stands on 122 pillars, forming a continuous corridor designed to streamline traffic movement across the city.

Authorities say the flyover has been named after the ancient ruler Maharaja Prithu, reflecting the region’s historical legacy while marking a new phase in Guwahati’s urban development.