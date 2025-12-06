“Dikhow River In Danger?” Debabrata Saikia Writes To Forest Minister On Illegal Mining

Dikhow, one of Assam’s most revered rivers, immortalised in Bihu and other folk traditions, now faces an existential threat. The very thought of its disappearance is unthinkable for the people of the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has raised serious alarm over rampant illegal stone and sand mining along the Dikhow river in Nazira, warning that it could dangerously alter the river’s natural course and damage the region’s ecosystem.

In a formal letter addressed to the Assam Minister for Environment and Forests, Chandramohan Patowary, Saikia stated that illegal mining operations have been continuing for the past few years in the area. He claimed the unregulated extraction has caused extensive environmental damage and poses a serious threat to the river’s natural flow, potentially leading to devastation in the surrounding region and significant loss of government revenue.

Saikia further mentioned that he had repeatedly brought the matter to the attention of the government in the past. As a result, some machines used for illegal mining were seized last year. However, he alleged that the same activities have resumed once again this year. He attached recent photographs and videos to support his claims.

According to Saikia, when he spoke to local officials regarding the situation, they expressed ignorance about the ongoing illegal mining operations.

Urging swift intervention, the senior Congress leader appealed to the Environment and Forest Department to take immediate and effective measures to stop the illegal mining, protect the Dikhow river and prevent further theft of natural resources.

He has also forwarded copies of the letter to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar, the Co-District Commissioner of Nazira and the Divisional Forest Officer of Sivasagar for necessary action.

