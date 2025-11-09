Dilip Barua Declared AJP Candidate for Bajali Constituency; Around 900 Leaders Join Party

In a major political gathering at Bajali, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) witnessed a large-scale joining program, with nearly 900 workers and leaders from various parties participating. The event, held at the Hari Mandir grounds of Bajali Pathshala, was attended by top leaders, including AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Secretary Jagdish Bhuyan, and former BJP leader Rajen Gohain.
During the event, Rajen Gohain sharply criticised the BJP, alleging discrimination between higher and lower ranks within the party. He also declared Dilip Barua as the AJP candidate for Bajali Assembly Constituency 26 in the upcoming elections. Dilip Barua previously served as a member of the Middle Bajali Zilla Parishad in the last panchayat elections.
Gohain remarked that the government possesses all resources and is responsible for delivering justice when required. “It is the BJP-led government, and now they themselves are calling for justice for Zubeen Garg—but to whom? This shows how little effort is actually being made to ensure justice for him,” he added.
Gohain added that he would not join another party, asserting that he is not willing to make the same sacrifices elsewhere. He further stated that the politics of Himanta Biswa Sarma is worse than that of Sarbananda Sonowal.
AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Sunday sharply criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his public statements regarding the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, raising questions about the ongoing probe and the need for independent scrutiny.
Gogoi said, “As citizens, we usually have faith in the government when it comes to delivering justice. But after seeing the progress of the investigation and hearing statements from the CM and others, people are now having doubts.” He referred to the CM’s earlier remarks, made before the formation of the SIT, that Zubeen Garg was “murdered,” and now publicly claiming that Zubeen “is being murdered” and that the chargesheet will surprise people. Gogoi questioned, “How does the CM know this before the investigation is complete? It is the officials conducting the investigation who are supposed to report to the court.”
He further added that instead of focusing on the investigation, senior officials, including SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta, reportedly travelled to Singapore. “We are speaking the truth; we are not doing politics. No one can or should ever do politics in the name of Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said.
Responding to questions about the CM’s knowledge of the investigation, Gogoi explained, “The CM claims, ‘I am the Home Minister, I will know.’ But he is not conducting the investigation. It is the police who will determine whether Zubeen was murdered, and if so, they will punish the accused. The CID is an independent agency; the CM can review or issue instructions if necessary, but he cannot control the investigation.”
Gogoi reiterated his long-standing demand that the case should be transferred to the CBI, saying, “If there were any irregularities, the Supreme Court would have overseen them. The loss of Zubeen Garg is a loss to the Assamese community. Zubeen was not just any person; he was the pride of Assam and a cultural icon.”
On another issue regarding land owned by Ashok Singhal in the Sonapur tribal belt, Gogoi said that any government officials holding land illegally should have it recovered. He questioned the CM’s claim of ignorance on the matter, stating, “The CM oversees Mission Vasundhara. It cannot be that government personnel holding land in tribal areas escape scrutiny or action.”
Also read: “Is Assam Being Sold Off to Adani?”- Lurinjyoti Slams CM for Adani Thermal Project In Assam