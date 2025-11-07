“Is Assam Being Sold Off to Adani?”- Lurinjyoti Slams CM for Adani Thermal Project In Assam

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) today launched a sharp attack on the state government, accusing it of secretly handing over a massive 3200 MW coal-based thermal power project to industrialist Gautam Adani without informing the public.

Addressing a press conference, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi raised serious questions over the project’s lack of transparency and the Chief Minister’s alleged proximity to the Adani Group.

“A 3200 MW thermal power project is being set up in Assam, but the people have not been told anything about it. Why is the Chief Minister silent? Why has such a huge project been kept hidden from the public?” Gogoi questioned.

He alleged that the project’s tender was issued on October 3 and that all related processes—including land acquisition and power pricing—have been completed within just a month.

Gogoi claimed that the government had already finalized that electricity from the Adani project would be purchased at a rate of 6.03 per unit—significantly higher than what other states are paying to Adani for power.

“Other states are buying electricity from Adani at a much lower price, but Assam has agreed to pay more. This clearly shows that a powerful syndicate is involved,” Gogoi said.

The AJP leader further alleged that around 4,500 bighas of land in the BTC’s Parbatjhora area have been earmarked for the project, raising questions about the environmental and social implications of such a large-scale land transfer.

Gogoi also questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s frequent visits to Delhi, claiming that the CM met Adani at his residence on November 2 for about 20 minutes.

“Why did the Chief Minister need to visit a controversial businessman’s residence? What was discussed there? Before meeting Adani, he also visited Nishikant Dubey’s residence. The people of Assam deserve to know what’s going on behind closed doors,” he said.

The AJP president warned that the coal-based project could have serious environmental impacts and asked from where the coal supply would come.

“What benefit will Assam actually get from this project?” he asked, calling the deal a “clear case of corporate favoritism.”

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister’s recent comments on making Assam like Nepal, Gogoi said,

“If the Chief Minister is so eager to turn Assam into Nepal, is this the kind of model he wants—where the state is left dependent on corporate giants?”

Gogoi also criticized the state government for “political hypocrisy,” accusing the CM of commenting on the ongoing SIT investigation into Zubeen Garg’s case while the investigating officer, Rosie Kalita, has reportedly not even traveled to Singapore till date.

Also Read: "Is Zubeen's investigation proceeding according to what the CM wants?” Lurin questions Assam CM