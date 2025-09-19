Dilip Saikia Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Calls His Passing “Like the Sun Setting at Noon”

Dilip Saikia expressed his condolences over the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg through the media. He remarked that it is still hard to believe that the legendary singer is no longer with us. “Zubeen’s death was completely unexpected, like the sun setting at noon,” he said.

Highlighting the immense contribution Zubeen made to the people of Assam, Saikia also added that his work is invaluable and incomparable. He assured that the government would take appropriate measures to preserve and honour his creations.

He further noted that the general public will also come forward to pay tribute to Zubeen , who “was like a star in the sky for the Assamese people; now that star has fallen, and we can no longer see it.”

Tributes poured in across the state, while homage ceremonies were also held at the headquarters in Basistha.

As Assam mourns one of its brightest stars, the overarching sentiment is one of gratitude for Zubeen Garg’s life and legacy—a reminder that while stars may fall, their light continues to illuminate hearts and minds.

