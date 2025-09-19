Shyamkanu Mahanta Breaks Silence on Zubeen Garg’s Untimely Death

Shyamkanu Mahanta has, for the first time, spoken about Zubeen Garg’s passing. In an interview with Pratidin Time, he described the sudden incident as shocking for everyone. Mahanta is currently at Singapore Civil Hospital, personally managing all necessary arrangements.

Clarifying the circumstances, Mahanta stated that Zubeen had no official engagement with the North East Festival on Saturday. He had instead rented a private boat to spend time with the Assamese community people who were present there on a Singaporean island, where the tragic accident occurred during an adventure sport activity.

After the incident occured, he was rushed from the island to the Singapore Civil Hospital where the doctors later confirmed that Zubeen suffered a seizure at that time. Despite their best efforts, he could not be revived.

Mahanta further revealed that Zubeen’s manager informed him about the incident, leading to the cancellation of all North East Festival events. Zubeen had been very enthusiastic about performing at this year’s festival, which is why he had traveled to Singapore and planned to connect with the Assamese community there before his scheduled performance.

