Dima Hasao Forest Department Seizes 3 Kg Pangolin Scales, Four Arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the Dima Hasao Forest Department, in coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, has seized approximately 3 kilograms of pangolin scales and arrested four individuals involved in the trafficking network.

The accused have been identified as Forid Ali, Hifjur Rahman Barbhuiya, Imran Hussain Barbhuiya, and Rafiqul Islam Barbhuiya.

The operation, conducted in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, is a significant step in ongoing efforts to protect endangered species.

Divisional Forest Officer Tuhin Langthasa confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the illegal consignment, underscoring the department’s zero-tolerance policy against wildlife crimes.

“Strict legal measures will continue against those involved in poaching and smuggling,” Langthasa added.

Pangolins, known as one of the most trafficked mammals globally, are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, which strictly prohibits trading their scales or body parts.

Authorities have launched an in-depth investigation to dismantle the larger trafficking network, as the forest department continues its mission to safeguard Assam’s rich biodiversity.

