Illegal Transfer of Sericulture Land Triggers Crisis in Assam's Dima Hasao

A major crisis is unfolding in the Sericulture Department in Assam's Dima Hasao district, with allegations surfacing against the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) for unilaterally transferring land under the department in Haflong without proper authority. The development has raised serious concerns about the future of Assam’s eri and muga silk industry, which heavily depends on the region’s climate and infrastructure.

Advertisment

According to sources, the council has decided to hand over land to the Sericulture Department for unrelated construction projects. Further, rampant and unauthorized encroachments on government quarters and land in the area have escalated, leading to fear and intimidation among department employees. Some staff has reportedly vacated their official residences due to safety concerns.

Despite the presence of a dedicated minister and a full-fledged department, the lack of attention and accountability from both senior officials and the minister concerned has allowed this institutional erosion to persist unchecked. The situation in Haflong, where the Sericulture Department’s critical infrastructure is being systematically dismantled, is being seen as a glaring example of this neglect.

On December 20, 2024, a letter bearing S.CASE NO.24(H-A)2023-2024 was issued by the Additional Secretary and Settlement Officer of the Autonomous Council. The letter reportedly granted 13 kathas of Sericulture Department land in Haflong to the Hojaisa Central Welfare Committee for the construction of a BPL students' hostel, with a nominal settlement fee of just ₹1,000.

Further, through letter NO.REV/S/4-Allot/2025-2026, the council’s Settlement and Revenue Department allotted 1 bigha 5 kathas of additional Sericulture Department land for constructing a permanent court building and judicial officers' quarters. This letter, addressed to the District and Sessions Judge, was signed by the Additional Secretary on June 4.

Huge trees have reportedly been felled to make way for new buildings, signaling large-scale destruction of critical sericulture resources. Preparations are now underway for constructing permanent structures on this land.

One of the root causes behind the unauthorized land transfers appears to be the prolonged vacancy of several top-level posts in the Sericulture Department. Critical positions — including that of Additional Director and Assistant Director — remain unfilled. Notably, one of Assam’s four Additional Director posts is assigned to the Haflong unit, but it has remained vacant for years. The position of office superintendent at the Haflong Sericulture Department is also unoccupied, with a local appointee temporarily holding the post, allegedly enabling the council’s overreach.

Reports indicate that the DHAC is also preparing to demolish both existing Sericulture Department offices in Haflong, which would amount to the dismantling of the region’s entire sericulture infrastructure. If executed, this could severely disrupt eri silk production across Assam, as Haflong serves as the state’s primary eri egg production and distribution center.

The current developments underscore an urgent need for intervention by the Assam government. Stakeholders argue that unless the ongoing demolition of government properties and destruction of natural sericulture assets is halted immediately, Assam may lose one of its most unique and culturally significant industries.

ALSO READ: "Rs 3,875 Cr Sanctioned for Road Project in Dima Hasao", Announces Assam CM