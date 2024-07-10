Dima Hasao Forest Official Suspended for Defying Transfer Orders

The Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Assam’s Dima Hasao district has been placed under suspension for disobeying government orders, official reports said.
According to an order passed by the Assam Government’s Environment and Forest Department, the suspended CCF identified as Muanthang Tungnung was transferred and posted as the Field Director of the Manas Tiger Reserve.
However, Tungnung disregarded the government order and did not join his duties as the Field Director, the order added.
“WHEREAS, vide this Department's Notification No.ECF.439264/8 dated 16.03.2024, Shri Muanthang Tungnung, IFS was relieved from the charge of Chief Conservator of Forests, Dima Hasao District, Haflong and also released from the charged of his additional charge as Chief Conservator of Forests, Southern Assam Circle, Silchar (Annexure-II),” read the order.
“WHEREAS, Shri Muanthang Tungnung, IFS did not comply with the Government orders No.ECF.439264/2 dated 13.02.2024 and ECF.439264/8 dated 16.03.2024,” the order added.
With this, Tungnung had violated the government’s order that states that "all transfer and posting orders must be given effect to within a week of receipt of the orders".
This subsequently resulted in Muanthang Tungnung’s suspension with immediate effect. The order said that during his suspension, his headquarters will be fixed at O/o the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF, Panjabari, Guwahati.
On the other hand, to fill in the vacant post, Dr. C Ramesh has been appointed as the new Field Director of the Manas Tiger Reserve, reports said.