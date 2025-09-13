Dima Hasao Schools Run Without Principals For Years, Will HC Order Break The Laxity?

A deplorable picture of negligence in Assam’s education sector has come to light from Dima Hasao district. Shockingly, the entire district has only two provincialised Higher Secondary schools, and both have been functioning without principals for years.

The two schools, one in Maibang and the other in Mahur, fall under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. However, the Maibang school has not had a Vice Principal since 2020 and a Principal since 2019, while the Mahur school has been without a Principal since 2023.

On November 27, 2024, an advertisement was released inviting applications for the posts of Principals in both schools. According to reports, five eligible candidates applied, including Moumita Langthasa, the wife of former MLA Samarjit Haflongbar. Langthasa, a tribal and permanent resident of Dima Hasao, fulfilled all the required criteria for the post.

Despite this, the selection process was stalled without explanation. Moumita subsequently filed a petition at the Gauhati High Court in June 2025. An interview was held in July, yet no appointment followed. Allegations have surfaced that her candidature was sidelined due to her husband’s political activities.

In her petition, Moumita appealed for directions to the authorities to complete the selection process for the two vacant posts within a fixed timeframe. Acting on this, the High Court ordered that the process must be completed within two months.

Meanwhile, the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), led by CEM Debolal Gorlosa, is facing criticism for its continued laxity towards the education sector. Allegations have also been levelled that the Council attempted to politically block Moumita Langthasa’s selection due to her husband’s political links.