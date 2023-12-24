Alleged Abductions Shakes Dima Hasao: TMC Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus of Undermining Democracy

In the wake of historical struggles and efforts to foster peace and democracy in the Dima Hasao hill district, recent events have cast a shadow over the hard-earned stability. Formerly chaotic streets of Haflong now bear witness to a disturbing political construct, aiming to disrupt peace and dismantle the spirit of democracy.
At a press meet convened at the Dima Hasao Trinamool Congress office, District President Aching Zeme addressed the alarming political scenario with a sharp critique. He voiced concerns over allegations made by senior Congress leader Arup Bhattacharya, asserting that three Congress candidates were allegedly abducted by the ruling BJP party. This, if proven true, poses a severe threat to the democratic fabric of Dima Hasao.
Accusations against the ruling party have been consistent, with potential repercussions that could disturb the hard-fought peace and harmony in the region. Zeme highlighted additional claims made during a recent press conference by the district Congress president. According to these allegations, three more Congress candidates were purportedly lured by the BJP at the district election office premises during scrutiny. Subsequently, the three candidates withdrew their nominations, suggesting undue influence by the BJP.
Zeme expressed his dismay, stating, "This revelation suggests that the Congress, by aligning with the BJP, is undermining the hard-earned democracy in Dima Hasao. It is shameful that the Congress has allegedly sold itself to the BJP for financial gain."
In a strong condemnation, the Dima Hasao Trinamool Congress denounced the actions of the Assam Congress, Labelling the incident as an act of cowardice. Zeme asserted that these incidents once again highlight the Assam Trinamool Congress as the only party in Dima Hasao capable of standing up to the BJP. He emphasized the Resilience of TMC candidates against the influence of money and power, reiterating the party's unwavering commitment to the people of Dima Hasao.