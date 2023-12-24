Alleged Abductions Shakes Dima Hasao: TMC Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus of Undermining Democracy

In a strong condemnation, the Dima Hasao Trinamool Congress denounced the actions of the Assam Congress, Labelling the incident as an act of cowardice. Zeme asserted that these incidents once again highlight the Assam Trinamool Congress as the only party in Dima Hasao capable of standing up to the BJP. He emphasized the Resilience of TMC candidates against the influence of money and power, reiterating the party's unwavering commitment to the people of Dima Hasao.