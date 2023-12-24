State BJP Spokesperson Predicts End of Congress-led Indi Morcha in Dima Hasao Elections

Spokesperson of State BJP, Ranjib Kumar Sharma on Sunday stated that in the elections of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, it will be the end of the Congress-led Indi Morcha.
In a press conference held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan situated in the head office of the party at Basistha, Sharma describes Congress President, Bhupen Bora as depressed and astray.
According to the spokesperson, since all the frontline Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain, Debabrat Saikia, Abdul Khaleque have left Bhupen Bora, it has become a routine for Bhupen Bora to speak gibberish in order to maintain his relevance.
“That is why; Congress party’s members have stopped paying attention to what Bhupen Bora says. Indigenous people consider Bora as 'joker'. It is noteworthy that the Congress President has said that Assam also has the electoral atmosphere similar to the one in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the last decade. Congress were the ones who had done politics by capturing the ballot boxes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We all know that how Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and Lalu Prasad’s RJD also followed Congress’s policies in the coming times. Maybe because of Assam having a government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, rigging is not possible anymore during voting,” the spokesperson said.
An enriched academic environment has developed because of the healthy and stable administration system built by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state, the spokesperson stressed.
“In 2021, the enrolment of students for higher education in Assam has increased to 12 lakh students in a rate of 4.1%. Similarly, according to the research department of the State Bank of India, the rate of unemployment has declined by 11.8% in the last two years. According to the research department of the State Bank of India, Assam is in the top in the list for decreasing unemployment. State BJP regards the enhancing schemes of the BJP government for the developing environment of the state,” Ranjib Kumar Sharma added further.