Assam CM Actively Monitoring Floods, Landslide In Dima Hasao

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively managing the crisis in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley, where heavy rainfall has triggered flooding and landslides, the Chief Minister's Office informed via X.
Heavy rains caused continuous landslides in the hill district of the state disrupting normal life and sparking widespread concern among residents.
The official handle of CMO wrote, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa is monitoring the flooding & landslides caused by heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley. HCM has directed authorities to ensure connectivity is restored at the earliest and all assistance is provided to those affected."
Offering condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus accident in Ditokcherra, Chief Minister Sarma has directed authorities to provide all necessary assistance to those impacted. He stressed the urgency of restoring connectivity swiftly and ensuring that affected individuals receive the best possible medical care for their recovery.
"HCM expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased of the unfortunate bus accident in Ditokcherra. While wishing a speedy recovery to those injured, HCM has directed the best possible medical attention is provided," it added.
The relentless rainfall, commencing on the night of May 1, caused Haflong Lake to overflow, worsening flooding in several areas. Roadways have been submerged, impeding communication and transportation in the region.
In response to the crisis, the Dima Hasao District Disaster Management Authority and District Commissioner have taken proactive measures, including the closure of all schools on May 2, due to the adverse weather conditions. Reports of landslides from various parts of Dima Hasao further underscore the gravity of the situation.