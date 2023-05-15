Assam Congress levels allegations against Govt in key Dima Hasao meeting

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee attended an extended executive meeting that took place in Assam’s Dima Hasao on Monday. During the meeting, several key topics were discussed which were informed via a press conference later on.
During the meeting organized by the Dima Hasao district Congress at Haflong Rajiv Bhawan, five people from different walks of life joined the Indian National Congress.
Meanwhile, discussions on topics like drinking water scarcity in Haflong, corruption in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) and a rampant coal syndicate at Umrangso took place.
Here are the key points from the discussions:
Drinking Water Shortage
Discussions took place on the acute water scarcity in Haflong due to rampant illegal stone mining at the rivers in Dima Hasao where allegations were leveled against the members of the present ruling BJP at NCHAC.
The meeting highlighted that declaration of Rs 110 crore was made at the cabinet meeting held in Haflong on January 19, 2022 for water supply scheme in Haflong but till date nothing has been done. It is also known that bills of lakhs of rupees for meal of the cabinet meeting held at Haflong on January 19, 2022 are yet to be paid, the Congress executive meeting noted.
CEM Debolal Gorlosa asked the people of Haflong to rely on God for drinking water whereas he himself and his Executive Members are busy deforesting cutting down trees and planting areca-nuts throughout the district, alleged Congress.
Corruption at NCHAC
The Congress alleged rampant corruption by Debolal Gorlosa at NCHAC and accused that he amassed huge wealth in Haflong, Umrangso and other place by misusing powers.
They also alleged massive corruption in land acquisition for Assam MALA (road) projects, Diyungbra- Lower Haflong Road, wherein the affected people are yet to get compensation whereas many people whose lands are not affected enjoyed the compensation money.
Lots of government lands and quarters and even schools are occupied by the people of CEM and EMs and are transferred in their personal name in Haflong, they alleged.
A release from the Congress about the meeting mentioned, “Land brokers are getting arrested across Assam but it is surprising that no inquiry has been done against Debolal Gorlosa despite the fact that he has amassed disproportionate wealth. Is the Hon'ble CM of Assam scared of Gorlosa or some nexus exists between them?”
Meanwhile, the party meeting also pointed out that Debolal Gorlosa was left scot-free despite being chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) whereas all the other co-accused are facing imprisonment.
Coal Syndicate in Umrangso
Another important issue that was taken up during the meeting was the rampant coal syndicate being carried out in Umrangso. The party alleged that a larger political nexus involving NCHAC and Dispur which incurred a huge loss of revenue at government exchequer.
They said that all of the trucks that are carrying 45 to 50 tonnes of coal daily are violating transport rules and are undertaking the transportation with a challan of 10 tonnes only.
Proper inquiry should be done and the persons involved in the whole syndicate should be arrested and leakage of revenue should be stopped immediately, demanded the Congress. As a result the NCHAC has failed to give regular salary to its normal employees despite the 60% decrease in the normal staff as compared during the Congress party rule, they further added.