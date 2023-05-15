Assam Congress levels allegations against Govt in key Dima Hasao meeting

Here are the key points from the discussions:

Drinking Water Shortage

Discussions took place on the acute water scarcity in Haflong due to rampant illegal stone mining at the rivers in Dima Hasao where allegations were leveled against the members of the present ruling BJP at NCHAC.

The meeting highlighted that declaration of Rs 110 crore was made at the cabinet meeting held in Haflong on January 19, 2022 for water supply scheme in Haflong but till date nothing has been done. It is also known that bills of lakhs of rupees for meal of the cabinet meeting held at Haflong on January 19, 2022 are yet to be paid, the Congress executive meeting noted.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa asked the people of Haflong to rely on God for drinking water whereas he himself and his Executive Members are busy deforesting cutting down trees and planting areca-nuts throughout the district, alleged Congress.