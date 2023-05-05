Is Karbi Anglong BJP Collapsing? 8 Including Ex-CEM Officially Join Congress

Former BJP MLA from Assam, Joy Ram Engleng, has officially joined the Congress party during a meeting at Diphu in presence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah, MP Gaurav Gogoi and office bearers of Indian National Congress- Assam.
The former CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Joy Ram Engleng had quit the saffron party last Monday to join the Assam Congress.
Engleng officially tendered his resignation to state BJP party president Bhabesh Kalita via a letter.
It may also be mentioned that Engleng was a former MLA from the Howraghat constituency in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. He had won the seat in the 2016 Assembly elections beating his Congress opponent by a margin of 6,391 votes.
However, in 2019 state Assembly elections, the ticket was given to Darsing Ronghang instead of him. Ronghang won the assembly seat by over 20,000 votes.
While the reason for his exit is yet to be established, it is believed that he may have quit the saffron party as he did not receive a ticket to contest in the 2019 assembly polls.
In addition to Engleng, Bhupen Hasnu, former EM of KAAC and seven others have joined the Assam Congress today.
The other leaders who have joined the Congress party are Maheswar Rayung, Edward Topno, Mohan Teron, Philip Terang, Kangbura Tisso, Chandra Lakthe and Lokhi Kanti Bordoloi.