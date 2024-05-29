Dima Hasao

Assam: Dima Hasao Halts Traffic on NH-27 Amid Rain-Induced Havoc

The decision to suspend traffic aims to ensure the safety of commuters and prevent further incidents due to the adverse weather conditions.
In response to damage caused by heavy rainfall, the Dima Hasao police administration has issued an emergency directive, suspending vehicular movement on National Highway 27 between Haflong and Mahur. Additionally, the highway has been closed at N-Leikul until further notice.

Motorists are advised to adhere to the directive and await further instructions from authorities regarding the resumption of traffic on the affected highway stretch.

Torrential Rains Cripple Assam's Dima Hasao, Disrupts Normalcy
