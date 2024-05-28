Torrential Rains Cripple Assam's Dima Hasao, Disrupts Normalcy

Dima Hasao district is currently experiencing a severe natural disaster due to incessant heavy rainfall. The relentless downpour has forced the closure of the Lumding-Silchar railway line and National Highway 27 in the Haflong-Silchar section, effectively cutting off communication between these regions.
The deluge has created a flood situation at tunnel number 14 on the Lumding-Silchar railway line, with water cascading down from the hills onto the tracks. Similar scenes are unfolding between New Haflong and Harangajao, where water is flowing over the railway tracks, leading to the suspension of train services on this crucial hill line.
Simultaneously, the Dimuru Chara river has washed away large sections of National Highway 27, particularly in the Kapurchera and Harangajao sections, causing major disruptions. This has left a substantial part of the highway stranded and impassable.
Three passenger trains are currently stranded at Maibang, New Haflong, and Damcherra stations due to the closure of the tracks, causing panic among the passengers.
The heavy rainfall, which began last Sunday, has wreaked extensive havoc across the district. In the district headquarters town, strong winds and heavy rain have uprooted massive trees, blocking roads. The wind has also caused power posts to fall, resulting in a complete power outage and significant disruption to daily life.
In response to the severe weather, the district administration has issued an order to close all educational institutions in Dima Hasao for two days, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.