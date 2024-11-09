Dima Hasao

Assam: Jatinga Celebrates the Return of Rare 'Tiger Bittern' After Nine Years

Community's Conservation Efforts Recognized for Enabling the Return of Rare Species to Jatinga
Updated on

The hills of Jatinga, known for their spectacular gathering of migratory birds each year, witnessed a special moment this season with the return of the rare tiger bittern, marking a milestone in the region’s conservation efforts.

After a hiatus of nine years, the elusive bird has once again graced the skies of Jatinga, captivating the local community and bird enthusiasts alike.

This year’s bird migration celebration holds extra significance as it symbolizes the dedication of the people of Jatinga towards species revival and environmental conservation.

The return of the tiger bittern, a bird known for its striking appearance and distinct call, is a testament to the region’s thriving ecosystem and the commitment of its residents to protect their natural heritage.

The Chief Minister's office, in a tweet on its official 'X' handle, praised the community’s dedication to preserving and restoring the habitat, which has been vital in fostering the return of rare species. The tweet emphasized that this year's celebration not only offers a spectacular sight but also highlights the impact of collective efforts in protecting the environment.

"The people of Jatinga have once again proven that local conservation initiatives can lead to the revival of nature's wonders," the tweet added further.

rare species
Tiger Bittern

