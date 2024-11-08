Tusker Found Dead in Assam's Nagaon, Possible Link to Pesticides

A wild elephant was found dead in the Kochuwa Pahar Toli region of Nagaon district on Friday morning.
The carcass was discovered early in the morning, lying motionless in the middle of a paddy field. Local residents were the first to spot the elephant and immediately raised notified the forest department.
Responding swiftly, a team from the Kampur Forest Division reached the site to assess the circumstances surrounding the animal’s death. Initial observations suggest that the elephant might have succumbed to poisoning after consuming chemical substances typically used as pesticides or fertilizers in the paddy fields.
The forest department is investigating the exact cause of death, and samples are likely to be sent for testing to confirm the presence of toxic agents.