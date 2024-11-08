Nagaon

Tusker Found Dead in Assam's Nagaon, Possible Link to Pesticides

Initial observations suggest that the elephant might have succumbed to poisoning after consuming chemical substances typically used as pesticides or fertilizers in the paddy fields.
Tusker Found Dead in Assam's Nagaon, Possible Link to Pesticides
Tusker Found Dead in Assam's Nagaon, Possible Link to PesticidesImage
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A wild elephant was found dead in the Kochuwa Pahar Toli region of Nagaon district on Friday morning.

The carcass was discovered early in the morning, lying motionless in the middle of a paddy field. Local residents were the first to spot the elephant and immediately raised notified the forest department.

Responding swiftly, a team from the Kampur Forest Division reached the site to assess the circumstances surrounding the animal’s death. Initial observations suggest that the elephant might have succumbed to poisoning after consuming chemical substances typically used as pesticides or fertilizers in the paddy fields.

The forest department is investigating the exact cause of death, and samples are likely to be sent for testing to confirm the presence of toxic agents.

Tusker Found Dead in Assam's Nagaon, Possible Link to Pesticides
Two Elephants Electrocuted in Separate Incidents in Assam
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
nagaon>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/nagaon/tusker-found-dead-in-assams-nagaon-possible-link-to-pesticides
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com