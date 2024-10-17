Assam: Passenger Train Derails in Dima Hasao

A train accident has occurred in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Thursday, as confirmed by reports from the Northeast Frontier Railway.
The incident involved the passenger train numbered 12520, the Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express.
According to railway authorities, the accident happened near the Diblong railway station in Dima Hasao district at around 4 PM today. Preliminary information indicates that the train's engine and four coaches derailed during the incident.
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. The railway department is investigating the situation to determine the cause of this derailment and ensure the safety of passengers in the future.