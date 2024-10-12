Tragic Train Collision in Tamil Nadu: 12 Coaches Derail, Several Injured

In a tragic incident late Friday evening, a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train in Tamil Nadu, causing the derailment of at least 12 coaches and leaving several passengers injured.
The collision occurred around 8:30 PM at Kavaraippettai railway station in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai.
The train involved, the 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express, was travelling at a speed of 75 km/h when it mistakenly entered a loop line instead of the main line designated for its route.
As a result, the passenger train crashed into the rear of a stationary goods train, leading to the derailment. Railway officials reported that a parcel van caught fire in the aftermath of the collision.
Tiruvallur District Collector Dr. T Prabhushankar confirmed that the train had approximately 1,360 passengers on board at the time of the incident. Nineteen people were injured, including four who sustained serious injuries.
Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported thus far.
Efforts were swiftly made to assist stranded passengers. By midnight, transportation was arranged to take them to Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station using MTC buses.
Additionally, a special train was dispatched early Saturday morning to convey passengers to their intended destinations, with provisions for food and water.
R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, provided further details on the incident, stating that the goods train had been given proper priority and was stationed on the loop line.
However, the passenger train, despite being signaled for the main line, inadvertently diverted into the loop, causing the collision. “The train hit the goods train from behind, leading to the derailment of the engine,” Singh explained.
The train crew reportedly felt a heavy jerk just before entering the loop line, but both the pilot and loco pilot emerged unharmed. Following the incident, multiple trains were either diverted, rescheduled, or cancelled, with 18 trains affected on October 12.
A high-level inquiry into the accident has been launched by railway authorities to determine the exact cause of the error. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his deep concern over the incident, confirming that rescue and relief operations were in full swing.
“The government is working rapidly to ensure that all injured passengers receive immediate medical care. Additional resources have been allocated for food and travel arrangements for those affected,” he stated.
Fire department personnel were also actively involved in clearing the accident site.