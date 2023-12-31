Assam TMC Unveils Manifesto for Dima Hasao Polls Amidst Rising Election Heat

Referring to the Trinamool's election manifesto, President Ripun Bora talked about TMCs 7 resolutions for a holistic development of the district assured that the seven resolutions or promises of Drinking water supply, Inclusive Education, Doorstep Governances, Enhanced Connectivity, Fostering Communal Harmony, economically driven Local Markets made by the party will be diligently fulfilled. Governance will be brought to the doorstep of the people, with representatives of the Trinamool Congress committed to staying closely connected to the community. The promises include ensuring access to clean drinking water, improved road infrastructure, quality medical care, and enhanced education opportunities. The electorate is urged to carefully consider their choice in the upcoming elections.