TMC Gears Up for High-Stakes Campaign in Dima-Hasao Council Elections
In a strategic move, Trinamool Congress kicked off its campaign for the Dima-Hasao council elections, bringing in influential leaders to participate in what promises to be a high-stakes political showdown. Ripun Bora, the President of Assam Trinamool Congress and a former Rajya Sabha MP, is set to launch his campaign starting this Saturday. The party's election manifesto is slated for release this Saturday.
During a press conference conducted today, Tarit Chatterjee, General Secretary of Assam Trinamool Congress, officially declared the imminent arrival of Ripun Bora in Haflong. Chatterjee emphasized, "The Trinamool Congress election manifesto for the Dima Hasao council elections will be unveiled tomorrow at Haflong."
Subsequently, in another press conference at the district Trinamool Congress office on Friday, Chatterjee elaborated on the upcoming event in Haflong, scheduled for 2 pm tomorrow. State President Ripun Bora is expected to unveil the election manifesto during this crucial gathering. Chatterjee highlighted the heightened participation of high-profile leaders in the Dima Hasao election, noting that it has significantly intensified the electoral atmosphere compared to previous occurrences.
The Assam Trinamool Congress is actively committing to the battle, with a lineup of prominent leaders fervently campaigning for the party candidate. Joining President Ripun Bora on the campaign trail are noteworthy figures such as Sushmita Dev, a Trinamool leader and former Rajya Sabha MP, and Shanta Chhetri, an All India Trinamool Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP.
At the press conference, Pompondao Langthasa, Trinamool Congress candidate for the Dihangi constituency, revealed that after manifesto release tomorrow, Aching Zeme, alongside State President Ripun Bora, will distribute copies of the election manifesto and the seven resolutions at Haflong market. Zeme aims to actively engage with local traders during this march, seeking to comprehend and address their concerns.