Assam: Voters Queue Up In Dima Hasao For NCHAC Polls

Voting for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) kicked off in Assam's Dima Hasao on Monday with campaigning of parties revolving around several key developmental issues.
Voting began from 8 am on Monday. According to the information received, a total of 1 lakh 41 thousand voters will decide the fate of the candidates.
It may be noted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is all but set to secure a landslide win in the polls, has already bagged six constituencies uncontested.
Meanwhile, voting is taking place in the remaining 22 constituencies amid tight security measures put in place.
Furthermore, the results of the elections will be declared on January 12, it has been informed.
Earlier on Sunday, an untoward incident was reported from neighbouring district Hojai where a BJP candidate, who had already won uncontested from East Maibang constituency in Dima Hasao, was arrested for allegedly indulging in electoral malpractices.
BJP East Maibang candidate, Manjoy Langthasa was arrested during a joint operation against such malpractices. Langthasa was on the way to Hatikhali constituency to distribute money among the voters when he was nabbed, said officials of Lanka Police.