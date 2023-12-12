North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Elections Scheduled for Jan 8

The election dates for the 28 assembly constituencies of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) have been announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday.
The NCHAC elections have been scheduled for January 8, 2024. This was informed by Assam State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar while addressing a press conference today. Polling will begin at 8 am and end at 4 pm.
According to the State Election Commission, the counting of votes for the elections will be held on January 12, 2024. Meanwhile, the last date of filing of nomination is December 21, 2023 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is December 22, 2023.
Notably, in 2019, the BJP won 19 out of 28 seats in the NCHAC, INC won 2 seats in most populated constituency i.e Haflong and Garampani while the AGP won 1 seat and the rest won by BJP backed independent candidates. Later, AGP elected member and 1 INC member defected to saffron party.