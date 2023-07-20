CECI Delimitation Hearing With Dima Hasao Representatives Concludes On Positive Note

Further, the ertswhile North Cachar Hills Autonomous District having Autonomous Council under Sixth Schedule Jurisdiction, with a single Assembly Constituency and no separate Parliamentary Constituency since the beginning, should be provided with one more Assembly Constituency and a separate Parliamentary Constituency to represent this backward and the previous fully excluded areas, as the neighbouring Hills district until now witnessed thrice enhancements of Assembly Constituency (five Assembly Constituencies) along with one combined Parliamentary Constituency with NC Hills now Dima Hasao District, besides geographically inaccessibility as the district is fully covered by hilly terrain hence much consuming time in communicating, etc.