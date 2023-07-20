CECI Delimitation Hearing With Dima Hasao Representatives Concludes On Positive Note

The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CECI) had a positive response after hearing different representatives from Dima Hasao Autonomous Hills District on the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies on Wednesday at Sankardev Kalakshetra Guwahati, the highly placed reliable sources said.
The Chief Election Commissioner of India, according to former MLA & CEM NCHAC Samarjit Haflongbar, said that the matter is serious and exhilarating (heart touching) indeed which should be look into.
All the invitees comprising Dima Hasao Delimitation Demand Committee gave their statement proposing for enhancement of one more Assembly Constituency and a separate Parliamentary Constituency in Dima Hasao Autonomous Hills District on special grounds based on the Election Commission's guidelines especially 'districts with lower population should not be affected' as Dima Hasao District has so far well maintained the National Policy of Population Control.
Further, the ertswhile North Cachar Hills Autonomous District having Autonomous Council under Sixth Schedule Jurisdiction, with a single Assembly Constituency and no separate Parliamentary Constituency since the beginning, should be provided with one more Assembly Constituency and a separate Parliamentary Constituency to represent this backward and the previous fully excluded areas, as the neighbouring Hills district until now witnessed thrice enhancements of Assembly Constituency (five Assembly Constituencies) along with one combined Parliamentary Constituency with NC Hills now Dima Hasao District, besides geographically inaccessibility as the district is fully covered by hilly terrain hence much consuming time in communicating, etc.
Furthermore, it pointed out that the fully excluded areas such as Meghalay, Mizoram and other neighbouring states were created Assembly Constituencies with limited population.
Dima Hasao also in fully excluded areas now remained in Assam despite options given to merge with Meghalaya - should be provided with one more Assembly Constituency and a separate Parliamentary Constituency in the line of those states in the Northeast region wherein the Commission's Delimitation guidelines are not applicable.
Hearing on delimitation by the Chief Election Commissioner of India is held on July 19 as per previously scheduled and thereafter the District Election Office, Dima Hasao, Haflong had served a notice to the following senior politicians and heads of the social organisaions include students organisation of various communities inviting to attend before the Chief Election Commission of India on 19-07-2023 for hearing in connection with delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies, with a venue at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, Panjabari Road, Guwahati:
1. The Chairman, Dima Hasao Delimitation Committee, Haflong, Dima Hasao.
2. Prakanta Warisa, Former Member of Parliament (RS) & Ex-CEM (NCHAC) Haflong, Dima Hasao.
3. Frezar Sengyung, Working President and others, All Apex Bodies Co-ordination Committee, Haflong, Dima Hasao.
4. L. Kuki, President & others, Indigenous People's Forum Haflong, Dima Hasao.
5. Samarjit Haflongbar, President, Dima Hasao District Congress Committee, Haflong, Dima Hasao.
All the representatives made convenient to be present and placed their statement before the Chief Election Commissioner of India on the day of hearing at Guwahati.