Congress Leader Writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia Over Misuse of Funds for Haflong Orphanage

Leader of the Opposition in Assam and Congress Legislature Party Leader, Debabrata Saikia, has written to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to launch an inquiry into the alleged misuse of central and state funds in a welfare project meant for orphaned and destitute children in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Advertisment

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet Minister, Saikia has drawn attention to the “grave matter of public concern” surrounding the NLCPR-funded project titled "Construction of Home for Orphans and Destitute Children at Haflong along with staff quarters including one Vocational Training Centre for Children."

According to Saikia, approximately Rs 3 crore was sanctioned under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme for the project. However, it has been allegedly repurposed into a luxury hotel, now operating as Hading Hotel.

The Congress leader pointed out that the building was handed over on August 13, 2021, by the Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD Haflong Building Sub-Division, to the Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, Haflong (Annexure A). Yet, even before that, it was inaugurated as a hotel by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 26, 2021, in what is now being questioned as a misuse of public infrastructure.

Further substantiating the claim, Saikia cited a report published by a prominent Northeast-based media outlet on July 14, 2022, which stated that the orphanage was subsequently relocated to Cotu Wapu. However, the new facility, according to media reports, is in a dire state, with children forced to live in makeshift conditions, without access to potable water or adequate bedding (Annexure B).

Calling the incident a gross deviation from the sanctioned purpose, Saikia alleged that the move reflects misuse of public property and amounts to criminal conduct by government personnel. He referred to possible violations under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, specifically under Sections 61 (Criminal Conspiracy), 198 (Public Servant disobeying law causing injury) and 318 (Cheating).

In his letter, the Congress leader urged the Ministry of DoNER to take swift action, recommending both a CBI investigation and an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

“As this project involves the well-being of vulnerable children and significant central funding, the importance of transparency and accountability cannot be overstated,” Saikia stated.

He expressed hope that the Ministry would act promptly to uphold good governance and public trust.

Also Read: No Beds, No Water, No Dignity — Inside the Orphanage Crisis in Assam’s Dima Hasao