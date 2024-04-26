Assam Train Derailment Disrupts Services; Passengers Stranded, Voting Rights Affected

A derailment between New Harangajao and Jatinga Lumpur railway stations in Assam's Dima Hasao district has thrown railway services into disarray, affecting passengers and casting a shadow over democratic participation.
The incident, which occurred during a journey from Badarpur to Lumding, has led to the suspension of all railway services along this route, causing inconvenience to travelers.
In response, the railway department has arranged transportation for stranded passengers in Lumding, including those aboard the 12503 Bangalore to Agartala Express and the 15611 Rangiya to Silchar train, providing bus services free of charge.
Despite these efforts, some affected passengers have resorted to using their own resources, opting to travel to Silchar in private vehicles. Meanwhile, frustration brews among passengers who feel deprived of their democratic rights due to the disruption, with grievances directed at the central government.
The Hojai police, alongside railway officials, has mobilized efforts at Lumding junction to manage the situation and facilitate relief measures.
In response to the derailment, several train services have been canceled, partially canceled, or rescheduled.
Cancellations:
1. 05628 Agartala-Guwahati Special scheduled to leave on 25.04.24
2. 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express scheduled to leave on 26.04.24
3. 05627 Guwahati- Agartala Special scheduled to leave on 26.04.24
4. 13175 Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express scheduled to leave on 27.04.24
5. 12519 LTT-Agartala Express scheduled to leave on 28.04.24
6. 14620 Firozpur-Agartala Express scheduled to leave on 29.04.24
Short terminations:
1. 12503 Humsafar Express of 23.04.24 has been short terminated at Lumding.
2. 15611 Rangiya-Silchar Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Lumding.
3. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Ditokcherra.
4. 15618 Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Badarpur.
5. 14619 Agartala-Firozpur Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Badarpur.
6. 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Hilara.
7. 12520 Agartala-LTT Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Damchara.
Rescheduling:
1. 12508 Silchar-Trivandrum Express of 25.04.24 has been rescheduled to start at 06-00 hrs of 26.04.24
2. 07029 Agartala - Secunderabad Special of 26.04.24 has been rescheduled to start at 15-00 hrs
3. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express of 26.04.24 has been rescheduled to start at 10-00 hrs
As railway officials worked tirelessly to restore services, passengers remain hopeful for a swift resolution to the situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both transportation infrastructure and democratic principles.