Assam Train Derailment Disrupts Services; Passengers Stranded, Voting Rights Affected

Short terminations:

1. 12503 Humsafar Express of 23.04.24 has been short terminated at Lumding.

2. 15611 Rangiya-Silchar Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Lumding.

3. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Ditokcherra.

4. 15618 Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Badarpur.

5. 14619 Agartala-Firozpur Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Badarpur.

6. 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Hilara.

7. 12520 Agartala-LTT Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Damchara.