‘Debolal Gorlosa Threatened to Kill Me & My Family’: Umrangso Man Files FIR

Shock and fear have gripped Umrangso after Neijaylal Khelma, resident of F/38/A NEEPCO Colony, Dima Hasao, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), alleging that the official threatened to kill him and his family.

The FIR was registered at Umrangso Police Station under Case No. UMRP PS C/No. 27/2025. In the report, Khelma stated that on October 9, 2025, at approximately 7:25 PM, he received a phone call from the mobile number 8638082745, which belongs to Projith Hojai. Upon answering, Khelma alleges that it was Debolal Gorlosa who verbally abused him and threatened to kill him and his family. The FIR notes that the threats are connected to Khelma’s potential testimony in the ongoing inquiry of the One-Man Commission led by retired Justice Anima Hazarika. Khelma has a voice recording of the call.

The FIR cites Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 for criminal intimidation with threat to cause death, which is punishable with imprisonment for up to seven years. It also invokes Section 329 BNS, 2023 for criminal trespass, noting that Shri Projith Hojai, an accomplice of the accused, entered Khelma’s property without consent to facilitate intimidation.

Additionally, the FIR states that on the morning of October 16, 2025, at 9 AM, Khelma’s younger brother, Shri Neijoi Thang Khelma, was called to the residence of Debolal Gorlosa, which Khelma fears is part of a continued attempt to pressure his family to withdraw the complaint.

The report was filed under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which mandates that the police register an FIR and begin investigation for a cognizable offense without needing a magistrate’s permission. Khelma requested that the police take immediate necessary action, including the arrest of the accused, to ensure the safety of his family and other vulnerable people in Dima Hasao who may be at risk from a powerful and influential individual.

Following the complaint, Dima Hasao police appointed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) as the Investigating Officer and provided four security personnel to Khelma.