Did Churches Contribute to Drug Trafficking? VHP Leader's Allegations Face Backlash

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international joint general secretary Surendra Kumar Jain has drawn sharp criticism for alleging that churches are involved in drug trafficking.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Joya Thaosen Computer Learning Centre in Haflong's KK Hojai Chatrinivas Building, Dima Hasao district, Jain claimed that churches are a source of drug trafficking, which he argued was damaging the youth.
Jain's remarks quickly faced backlash from the Christian community, which condemned the accusations as unfounded and defamatory. Leaders and organizations across the state denounced the statement, describing it as an attack on the Christian community’s integrity and its positive contributions to society.
The United Christian Forum of Dima Hasao (UCFDH) issued a strong response, with its president, DC Haja Daniel, and secretary, Winssonal Massa, expressing profound disappointment. In a statement on Friday, the UCFDH called the accusations "a serious misuse of freedom of speech," saying Jain’s remarks had deeply hurt the Christian community. They emphasized that the Church promotes a drug-free society through biblical teachings and does not condone or engage in drug use or distribution.
“The UCFDH considers such a baseless allegation against the churches as a blatant misuse of freedom of speech and expression,” Daniel and Massa asserted, highlighting the Church’s commitment to educating its members about the dangers of intoxicants to protect individuals and society.
Meanwhile, former MLA Samarjit Haflongbar reacted cautiously to Jain’s claims, suggesting that if Jain’s statement holds any truth, law enforcement should take action. However, he warned against baseless accusations, underscoring that no place of worship—whether temple, mosque, or church—would ever distribute narcotics. Haflongbar, recognizing the rise in drug abuse in Dima Hasao, discouraged attributing the problem solely to churches and urged restraint in making such statements.
Reflecting on Dima Hasao's history of communal harmony, Haflongbar warned against rhetoric that could threaten unity, recalling a past incident in which a controversial statement from the RSS sparked protests that ended in tragedy. “Nobody should destroy such unity and integrity,” he added, calling for vigilance in maintaining communal peace.
The UCFDH, alongside other community leaders, urged residents of Dima Hasao, irrespective of religious affiliation, to stand united against drug abuse, fostering a cohesive, drug-free society.