Did Churches Contribute to Drug Trafficking? VHP Leader's Allegations Face Backlash

The United Christian Forum of Dima Hasao (UCFDH) issued a strong response, with its president, DC Haja Daniel, and secretary, Winssonal Massa, expressing profound disappointment. In a statement on Friday, the UCFDH called the accusations "a serious misuse of freedom of speech," saying Jain’s remarks had deeply hurt the Christian community. They emphasized that the Church promotes a drug-free society through biblical teachings and does not condone or engage in drug use or distribution.