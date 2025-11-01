Dima Hasao BJP’s Continued Internal Rift: CDC Chairman To Repudiate Party Candidate?

The BJP unit of Dima Hasao continues to dwindle due to internal rifts. Just a fortnight back, key leaders of the Harangajao mandal of the ruling party tendered their resignations, which include Mandal President Dilip Das, BLC President Sanjay Ghosh, OBC Morcha head Anil Magor, and BLC member Dilip K. Dev.
Now, the ongoing internal rift has once again come into sharp focus after Kalachand Constituency Development Committee (CDC) Chairman Pornen Haflongbar publicly declared that he would not support any BJP candidate in the 2026 Assembly elections if the party’s nomination does not come from CEM Debolal Gorlosa’s camp.
Speaking at a meeting of the Kalachand CDC held at the Kalachand Agricultural Seed Farm on October 28, Haflongbar openly stated that he and the people of the Kalachand area would boycott the BJP candidate if the ticket is allotted to anyone belonging to the rival faction opposed to Debolal Gorlosa.
The meeting was attended by NC Hills Autonomous Council Chairman Mohet Hojai, MAC Monjoy Langthasa, Maibang Town Committee Chairman Monjoy Thaosen, and other CDC officials.
The open defiance came just a day after Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a high-level meeting on October 27 at the C.M.O.
Conference Hall in Dispur, in an effort to bring together the divided factions of the Dima Hasao BJP. The Chief Minister’s meeting was aimed at reconciling differences among local party leaders and ensuring unity ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.
However, Haflongbar’s remarks the very next day have been viewed as a direct challenge to the Chief Minister’s efforts and a sign of growing factionalism within the BJP in Dima Hasao district.
This has proved that C.E.M. Debolal Gorlosa doesn't care about the instructions of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma.
The statement underscores a clear division in the hill district’s BJP between supporters of CEM Debolal Gorlosa and those aligned with the opposite faction. The incident has raised questions about party discipline and the authority of the state leadership within the district unit.
