Resignation Wave Jolts BJP Harangajao Unit in Dima Hasao Ahead of 2026 Polls

As Assam gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Harangajao Mandal in Dima Hasao district has been hit by a wave of resignations, triggering concern within the party’s local unit.

Those who tendered their resignations include Mandal President Dilip Das, BLC President Sanjay Ghosh, OBC Morcha head Anil Magor, and BLC member Dilip K. Dev. The leaders reportedly cited multiple reasons behind their decision to step down, though specific details remain undisclosed.

The sudden exodus has sparked speculation about growing internal rifts within the local BJP unit as the party prepares its ground for the upcoming Assembly elections.

ALSO READ: Over 600 Leaders Join Congress in Dhekiajuli; Gaurav Gogoi Leads Event