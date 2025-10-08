Dima Hasao: Tribal Leaders Accuse APCB of Violating Sixth Schedule

Tribal representatives and local inhabitants of Dima Hasao district have raised strong objections against the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), alleging violations of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India and an undermining of tribal rights in the region.

In a memorandum addressed to the Principal Secretary of the North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council (NCHAC) at Haflong, the community representatives highlighted that the APCB recently called for a public hearing on the environmental clearance of the “South Boro Hundong Limestone Block (Part-C)” project proposed by M/s Ambuja Cements Limited in Umrangso, Dima Hasao.

The memorandum argues that the APCB acted beyond its authority by calling the hearing directly without consent from the Executive Committee of the Council, which alone is empowered to conduct public hearings in Sixth Schedule areas. According to tribal leaders, this not only violates constitutional provisions but also undermines the autonomy and decision-making powers of the NCHAC.

Key concerns raised in the memorandum include:

The APCB’s unilateral public hearing violates the Sixth Schedule provisions.

The project threatens to transfer ancestral tribal lands to a corporate company, which is strictly prohibited under the Constitution.

APCB’s actions prioritize corporate interests over the welfare of the tribal community.

The memorandum cites Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Sixth Schedule, which grant the District Council powers over land, forests, natural resources, and mineral extraction within their jurisdiction. It also references the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Act, 2010, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, emphasizing that environmental protection measures must respect tribal rights in Sixth Schedule areas.

Speaking exclusively to Pratidin Time, Samarjit Haflongbar condemned the APCB’s actions, saying:"As per the Constitution, Sixth Schedule land cannot be given to outsiders. Around 6,500 bighas have been allotted by the Council. Debolal Gorlosa has no authority to issue land, even though he represents the Sixth Schedule Council and was voted in by the public. His actions are anti-constitutional and go against the very spirit of the Sixth Schedule."

The tribal community has urged the Council to take immediate action against the APCB, ensure the protection of tribal rights, and direct the board to withdraw the public hearing notice.