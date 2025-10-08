Congress Alleges Multi-Crore Scam in Manipur’s Jal Jeevan Mission

The Congress on Wednesday alleged a multi-crore scam worth several hundred crores under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Manipur and demanded a court-monitored investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress MP from Manipur, Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, claimed that despite government data from the Jal Shakti Ministry suggesting that nearly 80% of rural households in Manipur have access to tap water, the reality on the ground is vastly different.

Dr. Akoijam said he personally visited several villages across the state to verify the government’s claims and found serious discrepancies. “Even the pipes had not been laid in many areas,” he said, adding that work began only after he raised the issue publicly.

“This completely contradicts the government’s own statements. On one hand, it claims the project has been completed, while in reality, the pipe-laying work has only just begun,” he pointed out.

The Congress leader further stated that it was “deeply unfortunate” that such alleged corruption had taken place at a time when Manipur was already reeling under widespread violence and instability.

Sharing details of his field visits, Dr. Akoijam revealed that in every village he surveyed, not a single household reported having a functional tap water connection, directly contradicting official records. He alleged that this indicates “systemic data manipulation and fund misappropriation” under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

Dr. Akoijam added that even before his visits, multiple complaints from different districts had pointed to similar irregularities, suggesting a pattern of large-scale misuse of public funds and a lack of proper monitoring and accountability by implementing agencies.

He further informed that he has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Manipur High Court, seeking a court-monitored probe into the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission. The PIL seeks a comprehensive audit of funds sanctioned and utilized under JJM, district-wise verification of tap water connection claims, and recognition of access to safe drinking water as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution—with a minimum guarantee of two hours of daily tap water supply per household across the state.

