Dima Hasao Waterfall Accident; Bodies of Three NIT Students Recovered

The bodies of three students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, who went missing at a waterfall in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday, November 8, were recovered following an extensive overnight search and rescue operation.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Boulsol waterfall in Harangajao area. The deceased have been identified as Sauhard Rai (20) and Sarbavartika Singh (20), both from Uttar Pradesh, and Radhika (19) from Bihar.

According to reports, the students had gone on a recreational visit to the waterfall when one of them accidentally slipped and fell into the water.

In a desperate attempt to save her, the other two jumped in, but all three were swept away by the strong current.

Rescue teams comprising police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and local volunteers launched an immediate operation that continued through the night.

After several hours of intense search efforts, Sarbavartika’s body was recovered on Saturday evening, while the bodies of Sauhard and Radhika were found on Sunday, November 9.

Authorities confirmed that all three were students of NIT Silchar, and their families have been informed.

Also Read: Guwahati Student Missing In Uttarakhand, Family Desperate For Leads