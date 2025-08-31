NCHAC Approves Inclusion of 19 Cachar Villages into Dima Hasao, Residents Unhappy

Reports indicate that the Assam government is planning to shift 19 villages from Lakhipur subdivision in Cachar district to Dima Hasao, a move that has already created fear among residents. The state government has not yet officially announced the move, but a letter from the Secretary of the Hill Areas Department shows that the villages might be withdrawn from Cachar's administrative map soon.

Villages Under Consideration

The villages are said to be included in the proposed transfer are: Dipu, Kumacherra, Kalinagar, Jembru, Puthacherra, Harinagar, Dharmanagar, Thaipunagar, Railing, Masap, Dolaicherra, Sonpur, Karabil, Kanakpur, Joypur, Watiling, Langlacherra, Laduma, and Lodi. These are mostly found within the Raja Bazar block of Lakhipur subdivision.

Why the Transfer Is Being Considered

The action is seen connected with a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) among the Assam government and two Dima Hasao-based groups: the Dima Hasao National Liberation Army (DNLA) and the Dima Hasao Peoples' Solidarity Committee (DPSC). The groups had reportedly asked for administrative inclusion of the villages into Dima Hasao.

Official notification by the Cachar District Commissioner to the Lakhipur Circle Officer invokes the operationalization of Clauses 2.2 and 2.3 of the MoS. The letter also makes a mention of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) meeting of April 22, 2025, during which the council is said to have shown no objection to the transfer. The electorate in these villages numbers 11,536, underlining the administrative importance of the proposal.

The Hill Areas Department, in a July 23, 2025, letter, has requested the authorities to examine reports submitted by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and NCHAC on the implementation of the MoS. Comments and verification from several councils and deputy commissioners, including Cachar, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Hojai, have also been sought, underscoring the multi-jurisdictional character of the problem.

Local Reactions and Concerns

The potential administrative transfer has caused anxiety among local residents, many of whom say they were not consulted before the proposal. “These villages have always been part of Cachar, and we will remain with Cachar. If the government proceeds, we may have no choice but to protest on a large scale,” villagers warned.

Experts add that once the transfer is made, it will inject unrest and political controversy into the region. The formal appeal for the Cachar DC to provide survey reports signals that the state government will act fast after finalizing the plan.

Although the NCHAC appears willing to accept these villages from Cachar, it has been said to object to such proposals regarding Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, hinting that its assent could be contingent on territorial and demographic considerations.

Here is the reference letter that confirms the alleged transfer of the villages

Also Read: Assam: Doloo Tea Garden Workers Protest Against Poor-Quality Government Housing