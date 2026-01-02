Illegal Timber Truck, Gypsy Torched in Dima Hasao

The forest mafia remains active in Dima Hasao, with a recent incident in Chekso village highlighting the ongoing threat to the region’s environment.

Chekso, located about 16 km from Umrangso, witnessed a mysterious fire that completely destroyed a Gypsy and a truck, both reportedly carrying illegal timber.

The incident, which occurred the day before yesterday, came to the attention of the forest department and local police only after it happened.

An FIR has been lodged at Umrangso Police Station, but so far, no one has come forward to claim ownership of the vehicles. Both vehicles were unregistered, with no number plates, making identification difficult.

The site of the incident falls under a reserved forest area, raising concerns about continued illegal activities and the destruction of protected lands. Authorities are investigating the fire, but it remains unclear who burned the vehicles and who originally owned them.

