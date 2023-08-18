Assam: Over Rs 48 lakhs Seized from Arrested PWD Executive Engineer’s Residence
In a follow-up, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell recovered a huge amount of unaccounted cash from the residence of arrested Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer (R&B), Manuj Kumar Saikia, on Friday.
A day after the government official was arrested under bribery charges, the anti-corruption cell raided his residence and recovered Rs. 45,54,385 in cash.
Manuj Kumar Saikia was posted at Haflong Division in Dima Hasao district where he was trapped red-handed after he accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on Thursday.
Today morning, the cell recovered the large sum of cash from his residence. Taking to ‘X’ platform, they informed, “Ref: arrest of Manuj Kumar Saikia, Executive Engineer, PWD(R&B), Haflong Div. During search, cash amounting to Rs. 45.54,385/-(Forty Five lakh,Fifty Four thousand ,three hundred and Eighty Five) has been recovered from his residences.”
Notably, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, alleging that Manuj Kumar Saikia, Executive Engineer, PWD(R&B) Haflong Division in Dima Hasao district,demanded Rs.55,000 (fifty five thousand only) as bribe from the complainant for releasing the pending bills of the complainant. Later, the Executive Engineer had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 25,000 (twenty five thousand only).
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid on Thursday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Haflong and Manuj Kumar Saikia was caught red-handed.
The tainted bribe money was recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of witnesses.