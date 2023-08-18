Assam: Over Rs 48 lakhs Seized from Arrested PWD Executive Engineer’s Residence

Notably, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, alleging that Manuj Kumar Saikia, Executive Engineer, PWD(R&B) Haflong Division in Dima Hasao district,demanded Rs.55,000 (fifty five thousand only) as bribe from the complainant for releasing the pending bills of the complainant. Later, the Executive Engineer had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 25,000 (twenty five thousand only).