PWD Executive Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe in Haflong

Amid back to back drives against corrupt practices in the state, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Thursday trapped a PWD (R&B) executive engineer at Haflong division in the Dima Hasao after he accepted a bribe amount from a complainant.
The accused has been identified as Manuj Kumar Saikia.
According to information shared by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Saikia had earlier demanded a bribe from the complainant for releasing pending bills.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on Thursday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, at Haflong and Manuj Kumar Saikia was caught red handed.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the accused PWD (R&B) executive engineer, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
Necessary legal follow up action is underway.