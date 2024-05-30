Umrangso Snapped From Rest Of Assam Amid Adverse Flood Situation

Umrangso in the Dima Hasao district has been snapped from the rest of Assam as heavy rains submerged a large portion of the road making it impossible for movement of vehicles.
As per reports, around two kilometers of area near Diyungjaso village's Ranger Beel was submerged following heavy rains brought by cyclonic depression Remal over the Bay of Bengal.
The excess water of the Kopili River, the largest southbank tributary of the Brahmaputra, has submerged huge chunks of land. As such, both ends of the main connecting road were underwater snapping connectivity.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) has been deployed in the region for situations of emergency.