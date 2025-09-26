Dimou Artists Honour Zubeen with Portraits and Eternal Memorial Lamp

The sudden demise of Assam’s beloved singer and heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, has left the entire state in mourning. His fans from across Assam are organising tributes and paying their respects in their own ways.

People of the state have been holding memorial gatherings to pay tribute to the icon.

An artist from Dimou in Raha, Diganta Patar, has taken a unique initiative, adding to the wave of homage Diganta is creating, a series of portraits of Zubeen on all the posts of the overbridge in Dimou, and he is doing it completely free of cost as his tribute to Zubeen.

There are a total of eight posts, and all of the posts will be filled with Zubeen's portrait.

One of the artists, Chandan Kalita, states, "I was devastated by the news of Zubeen's death, and he will always be in our hearts. It's our way of keeping his memory alive with us."

Alongside this, an eternal memorial lamp will also be established in Dimou in honour of the singer.

This gesture has received appreciation from the locals and other people, and they are praising Diganta Patar and his fellow artists for their heartfelt tribute to the late music icon Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: Dergaon Youth Arrested for Disturbances at Zubeen Garg’s Funeral