Dergaon Youth Arrested for Disturbances at Zubeen Garg’s Funeral

Police arrested a youth this morning for allegedly creating disturbances during the funeral of Assam’s popular singer Zubeen Garg. The arrested individual has been identified as Sarat Saurav Bora, a resident of Dergaon.

The Golaghat Crime Branch conducted the operation after a nearly two-day-long search for Bora. He was taken into custody from his residence earlier today.

Interestingly, just before his arrest, the accused had posted a detailed account of the incident on social media, describing what had transpired at the funeral site.

Police sources indicated that Sarat Saurav Bora may be taken to Guwahati for further investigation as part of the ongoing probe into the disturbances.

Earlier, Jorhat police received a formal complaint against Utpol Axom, also known as Utpol Borah, for allegedly instigating unrest and obstructing law and order following the demise of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

According to the FIR, after Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025, his family had chosen Sonapur near Guwahati for the last rites, as it was close to their residence. Despite the family’s lawful decision, Axom allegedly exploited public emotions in Jorhat and demanded that the funeral be held in the town where the singer had spent his formative years.

The FIR stated that on September 20 and 21, Axom openly threatened, both at public gatherings at Baruah Chariali and on social media, that Jorhat city would be brought to a standstill unless the funeral was conducted there. Under his influence, a section of the crowd had resorted to an illegal blockade of the National Highway, disrupting public movement and creating a law and order situation.

The complaint further alleged that Axom had made derogatory remarks against Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, attempting to malign her character and outrage her modesty. It also noted that he had previously posted negative comments about Zubeen Garg on social media, but later sought to exploit public sentiment for “malicious intentions,” inciting division among fans and disturbing public harmony.

The complainant urged the police to register a case against Utpol Axom under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, citing his actions as a serious threat to peace, liberty, and public order in the state.

Also Read: Veer Lachit Sena Files FIR in Zubeen Garg’s Death, Names Four Accused