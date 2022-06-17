Direct Entry To Assam Police For Agniveers: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that Agniveers will be able to avail direct employment into Assam Police.
CM Sarma said this while batting for the recently announced Agnipath scheme from the Centre, as protests erupted against the scheme throughout the country.
The Assam CM welcomed the decision of the central government calling it a good move.
According to him, returning Agniveers will get direct employment opportunities in Assam Police.
There will be no criteria for recruitment, he said, adding that recruits will be able to keep their job up to the age of 60 years.
It may be noted that Agnipath is a recruiting procedure adopted by the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at three tiers of the Indian armed services, in the ranks of non officers or non-commissioned officers.
Agniveers are the people that are hired under this scheme. The Modi government did not issue a white paper prior to the implementation of the new recruiting system.
The Indian government authorised it in June, and it will go into effect in September 2022. Many things will be bypassed under this approach, including extended tenures, pensions, and other advantages that existed under the previous system.
On June 16 and 17, violent demonstrations occurred in several states, with army hopefuls enraged by the proposal setting fire to trains and buses.