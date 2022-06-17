Direct Entry To Assam Police For Agniveers: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that Agniveers will be able to avail direct employment into Assam Police.

CM Sarma said this while batting for the recently announced Agnipath scheme from the Centre, as protests erupted against the scheme throughout the country.

The Assam CM welcomed the decision of the central government calling it a good move.

According to him, returning Agniveers will get direct employment opportunities in Assam Police.

There will be no criteria for recruitment, he said, adding that recruits will be able to keep their job up to the age of 60 years.