One Dead, Several Injured In Telangana Amid Violent 'Agnipath' Protests

A person has died and several others were injured in Telangana’s Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the ‘Agnipath' scheme intensified.

Reportedly, protestors vandalized the Secunderabad Railway Station and also set a train ablaze during a protest against newly announced military recruitment policy.

In view of the same, Telangana police had to resort to blank firing to disperse the angry crowd at the railway station.

"Around 13 people were brought to the Gandhi hospital. One person was brought dead. After the panchama is done on the dead body, a postmorterm examination will be conducted,” said Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Raja Rao.

"For four persons pellet bullet injuries have been noticed and for others, whether these are injuries from bullets or rubber bullet it is yet to be examined. The remaining injured are being examined by the doctors on duty. One person's situation is critical, he has received a chest injury," he added.

Rao informed that an investigation is currently underway and said that two persons are in need of surgery while the condition of one person is critical. Others brought to the hospital are are out of danger.

"The investigation is still on, one person received a fracture and another has an injury in the chest and now surgery is going on. These two surgeries are on. The remaining have received injuries and we are trying to take out foreign bodies. One is critical and others out of danger," Rao further said.

Meanwhile, protests continue to rage in other parts of the country like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

As chaos at Secunderabad Railway Station ensued, the authorities had to cancel all trains to the area.

Protestors also vandalised a TSRTC bus at Secunderabad bus station.

On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. Youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers and will serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.